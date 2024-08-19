Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,534 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Mondelez International worth $214,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.2% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 533,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $228,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 43.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

