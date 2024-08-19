MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 1,998 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

