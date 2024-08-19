MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,536,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,011,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.