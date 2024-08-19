MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 65,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,267. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.