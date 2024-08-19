MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,417,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 788.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 161,359 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,262 shares. The firm has a market cap of $405.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.