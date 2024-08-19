MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 45,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,453. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

