MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 5,520 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 857,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,841,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,185,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 423,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 195,914 shares during the period.

MDYG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.59. 16,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

