MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after buying an additional 6,765,582 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.33. 236,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,816. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.