MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2,157.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 370,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PTIN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

