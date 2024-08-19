MONECO Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 187,726 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.37. 580,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,229. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

