MONECO Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 122.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

