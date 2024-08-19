MONECO Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 9,927,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,689,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

