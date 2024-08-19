MONECO Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,652. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

