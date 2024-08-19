MONECO Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.80 and a 200 day moving average of $249.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

