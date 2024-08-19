MONECO Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $7.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $661.52. 219,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $631.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.71. The company has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

