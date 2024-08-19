MONECO Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

