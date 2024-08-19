MONECO Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,175. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

