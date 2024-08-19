MONECO Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,078,969. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $309.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

