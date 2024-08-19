MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $285,000.

NASDAQ XT traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $59.32. 30,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,553. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

