MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.09. 3,118,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

