MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.27. 219,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,848. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

