MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 278,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,839. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.35.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

