MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $631,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.10. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

