MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after acquiring an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,808,000 after buying an additional 73,946 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,041,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after buying an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,794,000 after acquiring an additional 97,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $196.17. 711,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.22 and a 200 day moving average of $186.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

