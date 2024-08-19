MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after purchasing an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,328. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

