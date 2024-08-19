MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.79. The stock had a trading volume of 126,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,595. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

