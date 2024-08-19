MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.80. 1,049,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

