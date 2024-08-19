MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.11. 192,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,995. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.13. The company has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

