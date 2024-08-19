MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.79. 386,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,068. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

