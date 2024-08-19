MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. 2,043,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,429,312. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

