MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 526 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,224,220 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 487,140 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,292,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,518. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

