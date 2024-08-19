MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $511.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.35.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

