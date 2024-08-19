MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 802 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,187,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,675,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

