MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $77.94. 296,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,129. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

