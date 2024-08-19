MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 111.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $37,658,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 329.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,508,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $768.52. 49,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,718. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $773.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

