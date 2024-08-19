MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,817,000 after buying an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

