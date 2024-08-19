Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) versus Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 10.58% 8.44% 5.94% Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $184.62 million 3.53 $14.95 million $0.15 30.27 Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A $0.33 41.26

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Iberdrola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than Iberdrola. Montauk Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Montauk Renewables and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 1 1 0 2.50 Iberdrola 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.01%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Iberdrola.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Iberdrola on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

