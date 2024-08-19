Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $363.69. The company had a trading volume of 899,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.23. The company has a market capitalization of $360.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

