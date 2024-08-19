Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.02

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.02 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 112613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

