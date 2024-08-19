Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.15% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.35.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $201.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $270.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Biogen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Biogen by 32.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $236,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

