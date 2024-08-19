Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $14.11 on Monday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $30,311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

