NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

NTST stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

