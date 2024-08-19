Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after buying an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

