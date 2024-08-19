Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Get Newmont alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NEM opened at $50.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.