NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.40

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 2463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

