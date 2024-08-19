NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $9,924.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,924 ($126.71) and last traded at GBX 9,923.32 ($126.70), with a volume of 5659506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,808 ($125.23).
NEXT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,503.35, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,141.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,957.95.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.