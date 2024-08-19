NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $9,924.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,924 ($126.71) and last traded at GBX 9,923.32 ($126.70), with a volume of 5659506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,808 ($125.23).

NEXT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,503.35, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,141.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,957.95.

NEXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.