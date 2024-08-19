Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633,924 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of NU worth $97,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NU by 207.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in NU by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,708,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,423 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in NU by 35.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 482.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

