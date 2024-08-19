Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
JQC stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.78.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
