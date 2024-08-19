Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

JQC stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.78.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 422,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 20.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 85,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.