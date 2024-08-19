Nvest Financial LLC Buys 528 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.71. 949,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,188,378. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.57. The firm has a market cap of $489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

