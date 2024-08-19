OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,642 shares of company stock worth $2,714,014 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

